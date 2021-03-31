Bernard Bays

BERNARD "BUCK" CLIFTON BAYS, 83, a lifelong resident of South Charleston, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
He was born October 25, 1937 to the late Rome C. and Beatrice L. Bays.
Buck was a graduate of South Charleston High School Class of 1955 and proudly served in the United States Army from 1955-1958. He was a pipe fitter by trade and a member of the Plumbers and Pipe fitters Union #625 for more than 55 years. Buck was a Christian and a member of Spring Hill Baptist Church.
Beyond spending time with his family, Buck loved Lost River State Park in the fall, Harley-Davidson motorcycles and traveling the country with Alice Jo by his side.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Alice Jo; and sisters, Freda Fox and Phyllis Mallory.
Buck is survived by his sons, Shawn Bays and his wife Denise of Catlett, VA, Scott Bays and his wife Karen of Lexington, KY, and Steve Bays and his wife Peggy of South Charleston; grandsons, Alex, Shae, Corey, Andrew, Jonathan, Jeremy and Ryan Bays and Michael Huffman; granddaughters, Katie Huffman, Emily and Elisha Parsons; great-grandsons, Conner and Parker Bays, Payton and Aiden Porter; sister, Janet and her husband Alonzo; along with many nieces and nephews. Buck was dearly loved by his family and will be forever missed.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Rev. Matthew Decker officiating. Burial will follow in Fox Hill Cemetery, South Charleston.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
The family has asked that all COVID-19 guidelines are followed at all times during the services.