BERNARD "BUD" GODBY, 79, of Racine, WV passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 after a brave battle with Covid-19 at Marmet Genesis Center in Marmet, WV.
Born August 14, 1941 to the late Clayton and Ina Godby of Branchland, WV. He was also preceded in death by his wife Ruth Godby of Racine, WV; daughter, Karin Godby of Columbus, Ohio; brothers, Dallas, Herman "Jake", Dencil, Woodrow and Clenis Godby.
He is survived by sons, Daniel Godby of Columbus, Ohio, and Dewayne (Jeanna) Godby of Mansfield, Ohio; stepson, Randy (Mary) Aldridge of Hurricane, WV; stepdaughter, Amanda (Dale) Johnson of Belle, WV; grandsons, Matt, Wil, Michael, Dustin, Levi, Jeremiah, Logan and Cameron; granddaughters, Brittany, Ina, Daniell, Kallie and Madelyn.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 23 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Paul Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in Drawdy Cemetery, Drawdy.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing.
