Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BERNARD F. KEMP, 85, of St. Albans, passed away at home on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Honoring his wishes he will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting Bernard's family.