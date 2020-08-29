BERNARD F. KEMP, 85, of St. Albans, passed away at home on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Honoring his wishes he will be cremated and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting Bernard's family.
