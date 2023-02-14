BERNARD JUNIOR "JR" BAIRE, 71, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by those who loved him most in the world, after a brief illness.
Jr was born March 5th, 1951, to Bernard Baire and his wife Charlotte Harmon Baire in Charleston, WV.
After many years away, Jr. moved back to his beloved West Virginia in the final decade of his life.
A man of many talents, Jr was a professional bowler, an excellent guitar and banjo player, a computer wizard, and a master carpenter.
Jr was preceded in death by his beloved mother Charlotte, his father Bernard, his sons Allen and Billy and his sister Susan.
Those left to honor his memory are his daughter, Cindy Lou Knoblauch (Chris), sisters Kathy Lynn (John) Thornton, Connie (James) Fulks, brothers Ricky (Becky) Baire, and Donnie Baire, granddaughter Kaitlyn (Garrett) Young, great grandson Benjamin Young, his beloved wife, Jean Kay, and numerous friends and family.
Jr was a man whose love for life, family, and Jesus were unprecedented. Always quick with a joke and even quicker with a hug and a kiss, he will be forever missed.
Service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, 1325 W. Washington St., Charleston with Pastor Mayford Witt officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at Noon on Wednesday at the funeral home.
"But we do not want you to be uninformed brothers and sisters about those who have died, so that you may not grieve as others do who have no hope. For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have died."