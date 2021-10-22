Bernard Kyle Carpenter Oct 22, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BERNARD KYLE CARPENTER 66, of Marlinton passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at his home. In keeping with his wishes Bernie will be cremated with no services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bernard Kyle Carpenter Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank James L. “Peacock” Thornton James Christopher Frazier Robert (Rob) Allan Means Blank Sarah Elizabeth Frame Blank Owen Michael "Gonzo" Higginbotham Blank Betty Jane Jackson Shelton Jack L. Humphreys Everette R. “Buddy" Randolph Blank Constance L. “Connie” Rhule James Alen Johnson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 22, 2021 Daily Mail WV Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts Chilton's 'sustained outrage' took no prisoners in fight for social justice Brian J. Allfrey: Why we need newspapers more than ever The Gazette and Daily Mail: A history of two capital city newspapers