BERNARD LEE LIVINGSTON, 88, Leon, WV, went to be with the Lord, July 20, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m. ~ Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Burial will follow in Creston Cemetery, Evans, WV. Visitation will be Saturday from 6 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
