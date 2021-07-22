Thank you for Reading.

BERNARD LEE LIVINGSTON, 88, Leon, WV, went to be with the Lord, July 20, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m. ~ Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Burial will follow in Creston Cemetery, Evans, WV. Visitation will be Saturday from 6 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Tags

Recommended for you