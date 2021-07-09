BERNARD MARLIN WAGER, 69, of Orma, WV, passed away July 3, 2021, following an extended illness. Memorial service will be 4 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Longview Community Church, Evans, WV. Friends may visit with the family from 3 p.m. until time of service on Thursday, at the church. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.
