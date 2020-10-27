BERNARD PRATHER, 95, of St. Albans, WV, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 202, at Thomas Memorial Hospital. He was a WWII veteran and retired from Columbia Gas. He was born June 5, 1925, the son of the late Paul and Anna Prather.He was preceded in death by E. Ellodene Rose Prather, wife of 54 years.
Survivors include his children Nancy Cartwright of St. Albans, Stanley (Susan) Prather of St. Albans, Kenneth Prather of Schott Depot, Donald (Teresa) Prather of Texas, Jeffrey (Cindy) Prather of Belle, Tammy Pauley of St. Albans and Sandra Prather of St. Albans, many grandchildren and step grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held Oct. 21, at the Belt Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Braley Care Home and the nurses at Thomas Memorial Hospital for their care and patience.