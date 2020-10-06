Bernard Ray Henson

BERNARD RAY "BERNIE" HENSON, 86, of Charleston, WV, passed away October 3, 2020 at CAMC Hospice. Born August 30, 1934 in Ripley, WV, he was a son of the late Glen and Bessie Jacobs Henson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Glendon and Sheldon Henson and sisters, Naomi Evans and Dolores Brown. Bernie was a graduate of Sissonville High School and was as member of Morris Memorial United Methodist Church. He was retired from McJunkin Corp. and WV State Highway Department. After his retirement he worked for Avis Rent a Car at Yeager Airport for 20 years. He was a proud Army Veteran and a 30 year Life Member of the Elks Association. Bernie is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joyce Kern Henson; sons, Robert Orr and companion, Mary, of St. Albans, WV, and Gary (Michelle) Orr of Orgean, OH; daughters, Michelle (Mark) Caudill of St. Albans, WV, Terri (Philip) Espy of Savannah, GA and Tammi Jeffery of Eleanor, WV; sister, Vada Kepler of MI and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 8, at Donel C. Kinnard State Memorial Veterans Cemetery with Rev. Archie Snedegar, officiating. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
