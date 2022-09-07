BERNARD ROY "MOKE" HUSSELL, 82, of Mt. Alto, WV, passed away September 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family following an extended illness. He was born December 20, 1939, in Mt. Alto, WV, a son of the late Otis and Jessie Althea (Durst) Hussell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Tina Marie Hussell; brothers, Donald and Lee Hussell; and sisters: Irene Hussell, Mary Alice Santmire, Mildred Burge. He was a 1958 graduate of Ripley High School. He was employed by Bob Bosworth Riverboat company in the 1960s. He retired from Kaiser Aluminum, Ravenswood, WV, after 33 years as an Operator in the casting department. He was a member of the United Steelworkers Union, Local # 5668 Ravenswood. After his retirement from Kaiser Aluminum, he went on to his dream job, back on the river as a Mate with Amherst Madison, Charleston, WV. He attended the Millwood United Methodist Church and was the caretaker and trustee of the Mt. Hebron/Jackson Chapel Church and cemetery for over 50 years. He was a member of the Cottageville Lodge #54 AF & AM and enjoyed traveling with his wife and the Recycled Teenagers. He loved going to his camp on the Williams River trout fishing. He had a love for gardening and planted many beautiful flowers in his yard. He loved telling jokes and making everyone smile. His favorite night of the year was July 4th, where he had his own fireworks show. He was a man that took pride in everything he did and cared for his wife, children, and grandchildren so they never had a want for anything. He and his wife, Luanna. met at the skating rink in New Haven, WV and their children remember watching them skate so beautifully hand in hand. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Luanna (Gibbs) Hussell; sons, Roy (Cheryl) Hussell of Millwood, WV and Brian Hussell of Mt. Alto, WV; daughters, Theresa (Kevin) Starcher of Ripley, WV and Tammy Hussell (Alvin Matheny) of Millwood, WV; brothers, Carl (Joyce) Hussell and Robert (Brenda) Hussell; sister, Shirley Wasserman; grandchildren: Autumn (Michael) Starcher-Patton, Cole Starcher, Brandon and Bryce Hussell; great granddaughter, Adelhaide Patton; great-grandsons, Joel and Jace Patton; like family: Elizabeth (Randolph) DiStefano and Max, Nathan (Jamie) Randolph and Claire. Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, 10, 2022 at Mt. Hebron/Jackson Chapel Church with Pastor Vera Archer officiating. Burial, with Masonic graveside rites, will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at the Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. A funeral procession will leave Casto Funeral Home at Evans, WV for Mt. Hebron/ Jackson Chapel at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning. All are welcome to follow the family as we travel to the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Mt. Hebron/Jackson Chapel cemetery and church fund. C/O Casto Funeral Home, P.O. Box 167 Evans, WV 25241. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.castofuneralhome.com.
