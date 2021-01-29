Bernard Whittington

BERNARD WILEY WHITTINGTON, 100, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice West surrounding by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Ethel Whittington; daughter, Ann Baldwin, two brothers, and a sister. Left to cherish Bernard's memory is his loving wife of 70 years, Jean Whittington; children, David Whittington and Brenda Taylor; grandchildren, Daniel Baldwin (Heather), Andrew Baldwin (Jessica), Grant Taylor (Audrey), and Kalli Leonhardt (Matt); great grandchildren, Aiden Baldwin, Alexandera Baldwin, Bryce Taylor and Amelia Taylor.
Bernard was a graduate of Dunbar High Scholl and received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from West Virginia University. He worked for American Electrical Power, Virginian Electric, and finally with the Central Engineering Department of Union Carbide Corporation at the South Charleston Technical Central where he retired as an Engineering consultant. Upon retirement he formed his own Electrical Engineering Corporation and continued working for Union Carbide on Consulting Contract for over ten years while simultaneously serving other industry as litigation Expert Witness and Forensic Engineer.
Bernard was a registered professional engineer in the State of West Virginia; he received numerous technical awards for engineering excellence and innovation during his career with Union Carbide, was elected to Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), was President of a major 12,000 member International Engineering Society of the IEEE, Chairman of the Industrial Panel of the NEC (National Electrical Code), provided leadership in the initial writing of the US Department of Labor Electrical Safety Workplace Regulations (OSHA), later serving as a Consultant to that Department, selected for listing in "Marquis Who's Who in America", member of the United States Committee on International Electrical Standards, and Elected to membership in the West Virginia University Academy of Electrical Engineering.
He chaired a Committee working with the Kanawha County Board of Education on the location and construction of the Sissonville High School. He was on of the original founders of the Bank of Sissonville, served on it Board of Directors for many years, and later of the Board of West Banco. Bernard was involved in the formation of the Sissonville Public Service and served as its Chairman for over thirty years. During that period Central Water and sewer Styles were completed for Sissonville/Pocatalico community. Hew as a Charter member of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, its initial building and site development chairman, and a teacher in the Adult Church School for many years.
Bernard served in the United States army in Europe during WWII with the 76th Infantry Division, Third Army, as a combat soldier under General George Patton. He received the following awards: Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Star, and the Presidential Citation. His milltary career included, in 1943 as a U.S. Signal Corps Reservist, working on experiments for the development of the Atomic Bomb (the Manhattan Project) using a cyclotron located at Ohio State University. While serving on the Board of Directors of the 76th Infantry Division Association he hosted and annual meeting of the Association in Charleston. In 2007, Bernard authored a book in which he documented his military and professional career.
He cared deeply for his heritage and hoseed a Homecoming for the Thaxton family from 1975 to present.
A celebration of Bernard's life will be held at Aldersgate Methodist Church in Sissonville on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2pm with visitation one hour prior to the service. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church: 6823 Sissonville Dr, Charleston, WV 25320
Online condolences can be left by visiting: longfisherfuneralhome.com