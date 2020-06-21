BERNEICE YVONNE MOORE, 61, of Walton, passed away on April 14, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, William "Bill" Moore.
Berneice was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her "grandbabies" were her life.
Berneice is survived by her son, Michael (Amanda) Moore of Walton; daughter, Crystal (Jeff) Bretz of Mt. Sterling, KY; brother, Richard Moore of Walton; sister, Bernetta of Arnoldsburg; granddaughters, Olivia and Katelyn; along with several nieces and nephews.
To honor Berneice's life, a memorial visitation will be 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Hafer Funeral Home.
