BERNICE BRUNO, 95, of California, formerly of Sandyville, WV, passed away on July 9, 2020, in California.
She was born on May 7, 1925, the daughter of Jim and Blanche Waggoner Dragoo.
She is survived by her stepson, Vince Bruno, Jr., and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vince; 1 sister, Dorothy; and 2 brothers, Clarence and Melvin.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25, at Noon at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, WV, with Pastor Chris Skeens officiating. Burial will follow in Independence Cemetery in Sandyville, WV.
Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Saturday, July 25, from 11 am to Noon.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome.