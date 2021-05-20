BERNICE COPELAND RATLIFF, age 97, of Union, WV passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea, WV due to congestive heart failure. She was born August 15, 1923 in Greenville, WV to the late W.R. "Doc" and Effie Bostic Copeland. Bernice was the youngest and only surviving child of Doc and Effie's twelve children. Bernice possessed a loving and generous heart. Her home was open to all. She was a homemaker who found joy in cooking and sharing her delicious food with family and friends. She loved God and her family. She was 'Mom Ratliff' to many.
In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Finley R. Ratliff. Survivors include her son William "Bill" Ratliff (Theresa) of Union, WV, her daughter Jan Kessler (Al) of Charleston, WV, her granddaughter Beth Thomas (Vince) of Bradenton, FL, grandson Rob Ratliff of Waiteville, WV, nieces, nephews and friends.
Bernice was a member of the Springfield Primitive Baptist Church in Greenville, WV and most recently attended Broad Run Baptist Church in Wolf Creek, WV.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Groves-Mann Funeral Chapel in Union, WV with Pastor Bob Ratliff officiating. Burial will follow at the United Methodist Church Cemetery, Greenville, WV. Visitation will be held 1 - 3 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the funeral home prior to the service.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Lynn Smith for the care he provided Bernice for many years. The family is grateful for the care and support provided by the staff at Amedysis Home Health and Peyton Hospice House. They also appreciate the support provided by the Monroe County Council on Aging.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387 in memory of Bernice. Due to the regulations associated with the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending the services are suggested to social distance and wear masks.
Those wishing to send the Ratliff Family online condolences or would like to sign the online guestbook may do so by visiting www.groves-mann.com Arrangements by Groves-Mann Funeral Home in Union, WV.