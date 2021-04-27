When BERNICE RAMSEY arrived in heaven on April 21st, she was reunited with her loving husband of almost 50 years, Harold Lee Ramsey. There is no doubt the snow that was falling after she left her earthly family was confetti from the celebration staged by her loved ones that went before her! There was no one who loved being around her family and friends more than Bernice, especially if it was a picnic with lots of food, laughter and fun being had by all.
Bernice Glendora (Keith) Ramsey, 89, drew her last breath in Summersville, West Virginia on April 21, 2021 after a brief illness. Bernice was born January 24, 1932 in Vaughn, Nicholas County, West Virginia to Luther Alfred and Martha Ann (Backus) Keith. She married Harold Lee Ramsey on October 5, 1951 in Bentree, Nicholas County, West Virginia. They spent most of their married life living in Bickmore, Clay County, West Virginia.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents Luther Alfred and Martha Ann (Backus) Keith, her husband Harold Lee Ramsey, her daughter Sally Ann Holcomb and granddaughter Robin Ramsey. She was the last surviving of her siblings. Her sisters that preceded her in death include Goldie Mae Pritt, Alice Sylvia Keith and Ruth Isabelle Hanshaw. Brothers that preceded her in death include Thomas Edison, Roy Lee, Troy Pershing, Burley Henderson, Paul Lewis and Don Patterson Keith.
Leaving a lasting legacy of offspring, Bernice is survived by her children Frances Lucille Pritt (Roy) of Mount Lookout, West Virginia; Darrell Lee Ramsey (Sandy) of Adonijah, West Virginia; Linda Kay Siniard of Rome, Georgia; Edna Carol Moore (Mike) of Leatherwood, West Virginia; David Wayne Ramsey (Trina) of Procious, West Virginia; Bonnie Lynn Mitchell (Scot) of Lewisburg, West Virginia; Harold Wayne Ramsey (Lisa) of Edmond, West Virginia; Arthur Albert Ramsey of Bickmore, West Virginia; and son-in-law Chilton Holcomb of Adonijah, West Virginia. Bernice and Harold Lee's nine children have given them 22 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren with two more on the way.
Never having a foul word about anyone, Bernice enjoyed swinging on the porch while watching and listening to birds sing. She also loved her cats, which kept the birds on their toes. Always a cheerful person, nothing made her as happy as spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be April 27 at Wilson Smith Funeral Home at 1 p.m. With Naamon Moore officiating. Friends may visit with family from noon to 1 prior to the funeral service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Ramsey family.