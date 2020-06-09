BERNICE JUSTINE WOLFE HARDEN, 92, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away June 7, 2020 at her home. Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV. Entombment will follow in Jackson County Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Collins, JoAnna - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Cummings, Debra - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Harden, Bernice Justine Wolfe - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Higginbotham, Cathy - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.
Lanham, Brenda - 1 p.m., Okey Lanham Jr. Cemetery, Gilboa.
Litteral, Alma - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Quade, Judy - 11 a.m., Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Rollins, Ricky - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.