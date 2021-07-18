BERNICE KATHRYN FULTZ, 82, of Cottageville, WV, passed away July 12, 2021, in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, WV, following an extended illness. Private visitation was held Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with graveside services following in the Cherry Grove Cemetery, Cottageville.
