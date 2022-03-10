Bernice Marie Preast

BERNICE MARIE (HUFFMAN) PREAST, 95, of Chimney Corner reached her goal in the final race of earthly life, on March 5, 2022, pressing toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus. She was surrounded by her Children and several grandchildren.
Born January 4, 1927 in Konnarock, Virginia to Dulcie Jane Pennington Huffman and William Roby Huffman, Mrs. Preast was the last surviving sibling of 11 children. Preceding her in death was the love of her life, Elbert Archie Preast, three of their children, infant daughter Janie Marie; son David Lee; and daughter, Kathy Lynn. In addition she was preceded in death by three grand-children, Stephen Michael, Ericka Brooke and Jeremy Michael, and a great-granddaughter Faith Alyssa.
Mrs. Preast became known as the most generous, kind-hearted, loving and faithful servant of her Lord and Saviour. She moved to Chimney Corner after marrying her soul-mate on May 8, 1942. They shared in 14 birth celebrations, 7 boys and 7 girls. She was a Sunday School teacher and pianist for Gum Spring Baptist Church for many years, even attending Church the last Sunday before taking her heavenly flight. She was truly a Proverbs 31 woman. Always a 'Martha' when needed and even moreso, a "Mary" at the drop of a hat. She and her loving husband Elbert share many ministries together, including ministering to Churches and Nursing Homes with their musical talent and kind hearts. Always mindful of neighbors in our community who had needs - they prepared their children to become "home missionaries". Unknowingly to their Children growing up - they were being conditioned to be good citizens, faithful, honest and hard-working. Her continuous orders of conduct to her children were, 'if you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours"; "leave everything in better shape than when you found it"; and always search your heart, look in the mirror and be better than you were before". And most importantly she would say "Just remember we were never put here to stay".
Her home and heart was a place of peace and refuge to all who had a need. Her "Welcome Sign" on her Heart read "no qualifications necessary, come as you are, you are promised love, hugs, confidentiality, a listening ear, good counsel and always leave with a refreshed sense of confidence, a lifetime prayer partner, and a full stomach. To all who knew Mrs. Preast there was always a plate at the dinner table for all who passed by, and her hospitality and generosity did not have closing hours. She was also the envy of all when it came to a 'Green Thumb', truly gifted.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Archie (Elizabeth), Andrea (spouse of David), Ronnie (Shelba), Billy (Diane), Benny (Jo), J.D. (Barbara), and Jeff "R" (Leatha), and surviving daughters, Norma (Keith), Connie (Joe), Karen (Jim), Bob (Chink), husband of Kathy, Linda Jean, and Robin (Bruce). Also surviving are 36 grand-children, (Mamaw's heartbeats) Mike (Aimee), Kim (Kenny), Kevin (Kristy), Greg (Shelle), Candace (Andy), Kelly (Paul), Tait (Vercie), Renee (Jacob), Scott (Nicky), David Keith, Mae Lynn(Matt), Timothy Kyle, Amy Jo (Bear), April (David), Jimmy (Kristen), Melanie (Will), Holli (Chris), Traci (Kyle), Katie (Caleb), Rex Allen (Jamie), Adam Keith, Joshua (Margaret), Will (Jessie), Derek (Amanda), Matthew (Brittany), Cody, Jonathan (Cortney), Jennifer (Jeff), Joey (Kendra), Alex (Kat), Aaron (Amanda), Adam (Ashli), Mariah (Tommy) and Jared. Additionally (more Mamaw heartbeats) are 63 Great-Grand Children and 8 Great-Great Grand-Children.
The Preast Family would like to extend heartfelt graditude to the SICU unit of Raleigh General Hospital and Hospice Comfort Care of Beckley. Special thanks to Cathy McGuire for In-Home care and a hugh debt of graditude and love to Rose Campbell Carte for several years as Mom's full-time day caregiver (and she cared Mr. Preast also) and for her immeasurable level of care and unconditional love she gave to them both. Mrs. Preast (and their Children) love and adore Rose, and will always be eternally grateful.
Mother Teresa was quoted as saying "Let no one ever come to you without leaving Better & Happier"; "Be the Living expressions of God's kindness - "Kindness in your Face, Kindness in your Eyes, and Kindness in your Smile" . To all who knew her, Mrs. Preast was a Mother Teresa.
Visitation Services for Mrs. Bernice Preast will be Friday, March 11, from 6 - 8 p.m., at Wallace & Wallace funeral Home, Ansted, WV.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, March 12 at Gum Spring Baptist Church, Chimney Corner with Pastor Mack Canterbury, Pastor David Minturn, and Pastor Matt Kessler officiating. Interment will be at Jeanette Cemetery, Lookout, WV.
Grandsons of Mrs. Preast will lovingly serve as Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers.
In honor and tribute to Mrs. Preast's lifetime love for "Pink and Pearls" please feel free to wear "pink and pearls" to her Memorial.
In lieu of flowers the Family requests donations be made to your local Church, or charity of choice.
Proverbs 31: 28-29
Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her; Many have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all.
