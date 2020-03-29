BERNICE RUTH (BAILEY) HICKS, 75, of Statesville, North Carolina, formerly of West Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 25, 2020, after an unexpected illness. A private family funeral service will be held Sunday, March 29, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Arnoldsburg, W.Va.
Funerals for Sunday, March 29, 2020
Clevenger, Ralph - Noon, Hodam Creek Cemetery, Hacker Valley.
Fox, Etta - 2 p.m., Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville.