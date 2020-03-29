Bernice Ruth (Bailey) Hicks

BERNICE RUTH (BAILEY) HICKS, 75, of Statesville, North Carolina, formerly of West Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 25, 2020, after an unexpected illness. A private family funeral service will be held Sunday, March 29, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Arnoldsburg, W.Va.

