BERNIE RUSSELL, 61, of St. Albans, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born in South Charleston to the late Macadoo and Martha Ellen Adkins Russell.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Russell.
Bernie was a retired truck driver for the City of St. Albans.
Surviving are his loving wife, Janet S. "Sissy" Russell; daughters, Jo Ella Suitt (Kevin) and Kim Scarberry; sons, Robert Ray Scarberry (Missy), Harvey and Freddie Adkins; sisters, Patricia Russell, Lori Richard and Virginia Ray. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren and 10 great - grandchildren, as well as many beloved cousins.
Unfortunately, due to the recent COVID-19 Pandemic, the family ask that you keep your social distance at the service. We appreciate your understanding during this time.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 24, at Teays Hill Cemetery, St. Albans.
You may visit Bernie's tribute page at BartlettNichols FuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Russell family.