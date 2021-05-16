BERT R. SHEA, JR. of The Villages, Florida went home to be with his heavenly Father on February 10, 2021, one day before his 83rd birthday. He was born on February 11, 1938, in Charleston, West Virginia the first child and only son of the late Bert and Alberta Shea.
Bert graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1955 and shortly after began his 40+ year career with Union Carbide. He enjoyed all sports, especially golfing, bowling, and officiating football and basketball. After retiring, he and Jo Ann enjoyed golfing at Sleepy Hollow, ballroom dancing and being the caregivers of their parents and other relatives. In 2003, they moved to The Villages, Florida where they continued to golf and enjoy other activities. They became faithful members of The Village Church of Christ in Lady Lake, Florida.
Bert was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Alberta Shea. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann (Hammond); his two daughters, Beverly Shea of Arlington, Virginia and Becky Shea Martino (Larry) of Las Vegas, Nevada; his sisters, Shirley Ledsome of Hurricane, West Virginia and Mary Kay Hudson (John) of Scott Depot, West Virginia. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews who thought so much of their Uncle Bert.
Bert Shea was absolutely the kindest man you will ever meet. He may have been very quiet about it, but he loved his family and they certainly did love him. When asked what he wanted to add to his bucket list - he said "nothing, because I have always had the life I wanted." He taught us all about what real faith is all about - resting in God and how to live a Christ centered life no matter the circumstances
There will be no services at this time. However, later in the year there will be a memorial service and burial in Charleston, West Virginia. Donations can be made in Bert's name to Village Church of Christ, PO Box 1051, Lady Lake, Florida 32158