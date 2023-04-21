Thank you for Reading.

Bertell M. “Bert” Zodorozny
SYSTEM

BERTELL M. "BERT" ZODOROZNY, age 96, of Pinch, passed away with her son at her side on Wednesday April 19, 2023, at her home.

She was born August 8, 1926, in Glen Rogers, WV, daughter of the late Inez Golden Jones and Lester Franklin Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph John Zodorozny, son, Joseph John Zodorozny II, and her six brothers and sisters.

Tags

Recommended for you