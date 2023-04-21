BERTELL M. "BERT" ZODOROZNY, age 96, of Pinch, passed away with her son at her side on Wednesday April 19, 2023, at her home.
She was born August 8, 1926, in Glen Rogers, WV, daughter of the late Inez Golden Jones and Lester Franklin Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph John Zodorozny, son, Joseph John Zodorozny II, and her six brothers and sisters.
Bert was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. She also loved bowling, spending time with family, and relaxing in her back yard. She was a kind, fun loving, and caring presence for all who knew her.
Bert is survived by her daughter, Teresa Gray (Bruce) of Hurricane and son Michael Zodorozny of Pinch, WV; granddaughter, Sarah White (Dave) of Nitro, granddaughter, Ashley Zodorozny of GA; and great grandchildren, Christine and Catherine White, and Sage Zodorozny.
A service to honor the life of Bert will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday April 22, 2023, at St. Agnes Catholic Church with Father Golla officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Charleston, WV.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday evening at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to: St. Jude Children's Hospital @ www.stjude.org/donate/