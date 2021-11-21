Bertha DeLuca

BERTHA (KOBE) DeLUCA passed away peacefully on Friday, November 19, 2021 in St. Albans, WV. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael DeLuca and loving mother to David (Terry) DeLuca and Susan (Donald) Distler.
Bertha was born in Whiting, Indiana on February 28, 1926 to Elizabeth and Michael Kobe. She was a healthy baby girl with tons of love from her already large family. Bertha loved to walk to daily Mass with her mother, rain, shine or snow. Often she would curl in a ball on the church pew and sleep. Her mother welcomed the bonding. She felt like this was her alone time with mom. Bertha spent her summers at the Whiting Community and Whiting Park and the Lake Michigan with her siblings. She attended Sacred Heart School then Whiting High School.
Bertha met Michael DeLuca on a double blind date. It was love at first sight and they married that same year - 1946. They honeymooned with Bertha's sister Bette and husband Joe at Niagara Falls. Mike and Bertha lived on Schrage Avenue in the early years and raised 2 beautiful children in a small town neighborhood. Bertha worked part time at Anne's Linens for 15 years while the children were in school and Mike was at work. She was a fabulous homemaker and a hardworking lady.
Bertha, Mike and the children enjoyed family camping, Scouts and being active in the Knights of Columbus.
After Mike's retirement, they moved to Sun City, AZ in 1981 to join Mike's older brother Frank DeLuca and his wife Fran. Soon after that her sisters and brother in laws followed (Bette& Joe DeNardo and Helen & Marc Smith and their daughter Carolyn Gann). Bertha's mother Elizabeth Kobe also moved to Sun City seasonally to join her children. Susan and her family moved to Peoria, AZ to be closer to mom and dad in 1992.
Bertha enjoyed golf, ceramics, square dancing and entertaining on their back patio.
Bertha and Mike moved to West Virginia to live with David and Terry in August 2010.
Bertha was preceded in death by Mike in November 2010, her brothers, Anthony, Peter, Joe, John, Mike; her sisters, Mary, Ann, Kay, Albina, Bette and Helen.
Survivors include her sister, Angie; son David (Terry) and Susan (Don Distler); 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her positive attitude and smiling disposition will be missed by many.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Albans, WV at a later date. Interment will be at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans along with her husband Mike.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.
You may visit Bertha's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the DeLuca family.