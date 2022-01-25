Bertha Lea Browning Jan 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BERTHA LEA BROWNING, 86, of Julian, WV went home to the Lord on January 23, 2022.She was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Bessie Browning; and brothers Cyril, Hannon, and Sherman.She is survived by several cousins and friends.Special thanks to Rusty Kinser family and Boone Memorial Hospital for their loving care.Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26 at Danville Memorial Park on Indian Grave Road, Danville, WV.Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bertha Lea Browning Jesse Wv Cyril Danville Sherman Julian Recommended for you Local Spotlight Joan Ashmore Blank Ella Juanita Bailey Scott Nancy Sue Nease Dolores Mae Carlson Bonnie Jean Linn Blank Nathan McCallister Blank James Kent Julia Shepard Greene Blank Ronnie Keith Hoffman William Howard Nahodil Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 25, 2022 Daily Mail WV County EMTs, paramedics are 'worn-out and short-handed' Communities could lose emergency ambulance service Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes