BERTHA LEA BROWNING, 86, of Julian, WV went home to the Lord on January 23, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Bessie Browning; and brothers Cyril, Hannon, and Sherman.

She is survived by several cousins and friends.

Special thanks to Rusty Kinser family and Boone Memorial Hospital for their loving care.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26 at Danville Memorial Park on Indian Grave Road, Danville, WV.

Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.

