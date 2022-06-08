BERTHA LOUISE CHANDLER, 87 of Ashford went home to be with the Lord on June 5, 2022 at home.
She was a retired home health care worker and was a member of Ashford Church of God Holiness.
She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph Chandler; daughter, Kathy Barr; parents, Alva "Peachie" and Ina Mae Hughes Gillispie; sisters, Beulah Kinder, Eileen Gillispie; grandson, Michael Chandler; and great grandson, Marcus Manns.
Surviving are sons, Danny (Elaine) Chandler of Letart, Mike Chandler of Ashford, Stephen Chandler of Ashford; daughters, Jane (Luke) Smith of Nellis, Patricia (Mitch) Snead of Mount Pleasant, SC, Charlene Chandler of Cross Lanes; son in law, Jeff Barr of Huntington; sisters, Rhonda McKeown of Cross Lanes, Tavia Loretis Thuener of Ashford; brothers, Douglas Gillispie of Ashford, "J.R."Alva Gillispie of Houston, TX, Thurman H. Gillispie of Ashford; grandchildren: Ammie, Chris, Jeffery, Kristina, Stephanie, Brian, Adam, Stephen, Stephanie, Amanda, Emily, Myrhia, Rychele, Joseph and Ashley; twenty-six great grandchildren and many other family and friends.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday June 10, 2022 at Ashford Church of God Holiness with Rev. Randell Kinder and her grandson Jeffery Barr officiating. Burial will follow in Gillispie Family Cemetery, Emmons Rd., Ashford. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the Church. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.