Bertha Louise Hanshew
BERTHA LOUISE HANSHEW born May 16, 1941, and passed April 15, 2023, at the age of 81. She was born in Landisburg, WV to Buster Franklin Smith, Sr., and Opal Louise Sweet. She was preceded in death by her mother and Father, brothers Buster Franklin Smith, Jr., and Howard Hugart Smith.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of nearly 63 years, Opie, and her two sons, Dennis (spouse - Donna) of St. Albans, WV and Donn Hanshew of South Charleston WV. Grandchildren Cody Hanshew of Charleston, SC, Samuel Hanshew of St. Albans, WV and Michaela Hanshew of Charleston, WV and many special nieces and nephews.

