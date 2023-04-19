BERTHA LOUISE HANSHEW born May 16, 1941, and passed April 15, 2023, at the age of 81. She was born in Landisburg, WV to Buster Franklin Smith, Sr., and Opal Louise Sweet. She was preceded in death by her mother and Father, brothers Buster Franklin Smith, Jr., and Howard Hugart Smith.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of nearly 63 years, Opie, and her two sons, Dennis (spouse - Donna) of St. Albans, WV and Donn Hanshew of South Charleston WV. Grandchildren Cody Hanshew of Charleston, SC, Samuel Hanshew of St. Albans, WV and Michaela Hanshew of Charleston, WV and many special nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her sister, Carol Berry of Beckley WV, and brother, Clarence (spouse - Cheri) Smith of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland and former Daughter-in-law Debra Cook of South Charleston, WV.
Bertha was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were her greatest treasures and joy. Mawmaw was her most cherished title. She loved her Lord and Savior and diligently prayed for her family and friends. We were all covered by her prayers.
While growing up, our home was the hub of activity for family and friends. She loved to cook and had big Sunday meals with lots of family and friends. She was like a second mother to our friends. They hung out at our house, and she kept us all fed and disciplined. She treated them all like they were her own.
She had a huge heart and was always ready to offer help to anyone that needed it and often put others needs ahead of her own.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mom's best friend Margaret Buffington and her husband, Eddie, for all their help and assistance. They were very dedicated to her.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2023 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Rev. Floyd Bolen officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.