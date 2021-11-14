BERTHA MAY "BUDDIE" CURNUTTE, 97 of St. Albans, WV went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 12, 2021 after a brief stay at the Putnam Center, Hurricane.
She was born June 21, 1924 in Blasdell, NY to the late Albert Arthur Rogers and Mary Ellen Tucker. Also, she's preceded in death by her late husband, the Rev. Earl H. Curnutte; daughter Judith Lynn Curnutte; granddaughter Tawni Hunter; siblings Albert G. (Jeanette) Rogers and Ellen (Albert) Bogardus.
Buddie was a proud United States Coast Guard Veteran, honorably serving our country during World War II, was a Rosie the Riveter, member of the St. Albans American Legion Post 73 and attended Trinity Fellowship Church.
Surviving is her son, Earl Keith Curnutte; grandchildren Elizabeth (Brandon) Wenger, Matthew Ott; great grandchildren Kamdin, Josie, Aria, Callie, Addilyn; nieces, nephews, many other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, November 16th, 1 p.m., at Trinity Fellowship Church, St. Albans with Pastors Tommy Vass and Billy Griffin officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar with military honors conducted by the St. Albans American Legion Post 73. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests making donations to the Disabled American Veterans at Dav.org/Donate.