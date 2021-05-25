Thank you for Reading.

BERTHA QUEEN, 71, of Southside, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at the Wyoma Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Tuesday at the funeral home.

