Bertha Reed

BERTHA GILLMAN REED, 94 of St. Albans, was escorted by angels into the presence of God on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
She was born July 1, 1926 in Pike County, Kentucky to the late Hi and Elle Gillman. She was also preceded in death by her husband Lester Reed.
She was a longtime resident of St. Albans and a member of Bethany Baptist Church. She loved her family, her grandsons, quilting, gardening and canning.
Surviving are her children, William "Roger" Reed (Virginia) of St. Albans and Kathy Morlan (Larry) of Parkersburg; sister, Peggy Stratton of St. Albans; grandchildren, Justin "JT" Morlan and Travis Morlan; great-grandchildren, Madilyn and Natalie; and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held for Bertha at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Raymond Jordan officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Amedysis Home Health and Kanawha Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Kanawha Hospice Care, at 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston WV 25387.
You may visit Bertha's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Reed family.