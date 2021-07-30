Thank you for Reading.

BERTIE BECKETT (FLETCHER) 89, of Craigsville, passed away July 28, 2021. Service will be 4 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021, at Alex Williams Cemetery, Camden on Gauley. Friends may join the family for visitation from 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Adams-Reed Funeral Home.

