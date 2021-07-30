BERTIE BECKETT (FLETCHER) 89, of Craigsville, passed away July 28, 2021. Service will be 4 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021, at Alex Williams Cemetery, Camden on Gauley. Friends may join the family for visitation from 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Adams-Reed Funeral Home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.