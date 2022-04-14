BERTIE COINER, 76, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 12, 2022 while at home,with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Nora Coiner; brothers, James Harry Coiner II, Victor Coiner, and Don Coiner; and sisters, Elizabeth Bolling, Frances Oliver, and Nettie Pozzie.
Bertie was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Queen Shoals Full Gospel Church and attended at Maranatha Fellowship Church. She was a very talented piano player and enjoyed playing her gospel hymns in church.
She is survived by her son, Charles Thomas Coiner and wife Vickie; brothers, John Paul Coiner and wife Brenda, and Lowell T. Coiner and wife Theresa; sister, Carolyn Sue Smith; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
A special "Thank You" to our family for all the love and support given through this difficult time.
A special "Thank You" to my wife, Vickie, who selfishly gave up everything to ensure that our mother was very well taken care of and made her comfortable in her final year. Words cannot describe how much I love and appreciate everyone of you.
In honor of Bertie's wishes, she will be cremated. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date in May.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.