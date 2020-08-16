Essential reporting in volatile times.

BESSIE MARIE HAWKS-HACKNEY, 82, of Wharton, WV passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Danville Memorial Park, Danville. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.