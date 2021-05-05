BESSIE LEE MERRILL, 83, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021. Service will be at 10 a.m., on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer. Burial will follow in the Starcher Cemetery in Calhoun County. Visiting hours are Wednesday 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, WV is providing arrangements.
