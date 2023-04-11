Bessie Lois Blount

BESSIE "BETTY" LOIS BLOUNT, 99, of Charleston passed away Friday April 7, 2023 at home.
Betty was born at Hurst, WV on August 13, 1923 to the late Reuben John & Della May Adams Bode. She was a retired Registered Nurse having worked at CAMC General Hospital and St. Francis Hospital. She loved working with her flowers, feeding the birds (especially humming birds) and making afghans for her family and friends. Betty was a member of Spring Fork Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the ladies circle.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Eugene Blount; son, Daniel Eugene Blount; grandson, Jason Eugene Blount; and eight siblings.
Betty is survived by her children, Lois "Kittie" (Glenn) Simmons of Baltimore, Maryland and Stephen Neil (Delores) Blount of Charleston; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday April 14, 2023 at Spring Fork Baptist Church, 320 Campbells Creek Drive, Charleston with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Thursday April 13, 2023 at the Church.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Spring Fork Baptist Church, 320 Campbells Creek Drive, Charleston, WV 25306.