Bessie Lois Blount
BESSIE "BETTY" LOIS BLOUNT, 99, of Charleston passed away Friday April 7, 2023 at home.

Betty was born at Hurst, WV on August 13, 1923 to the late Reuben John & Della May Adams Bode. She was a retired Registered Nurse having worked at CAMC General Hospital and St. Francis Hospital. She loved working with her flowers, feeding the birds (especially humming birds) and making afghans for her family and friends. Betty was a member of Spring Fork Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the ladies circle.

