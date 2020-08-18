BESSIE M HACKNEY. Join us as we celebrate the life of Bessie M Hackney. Graveside services at Danville Memorial Park Tuesday August 18, 2020 11 a.m., Scotty Elswick officiating, visitation 10:30 a.m. It is with sad hearts that we let her go but joyful that she now rests in the arms of her saviour Jesus, the Christ.
She departed this world August 14, at 12:11 p.m., surrounded by her children. The daughter of the late Bertie K Senter and Olive M Buchanan, preceded in death by her brother Bertie Senter Jr. Also preceding her in death are three of her children, Marlene F Hawks, Nyoka M White, and Dave E Hawks.
Born April 10, 1938, graduate of Van High School. Married the late Billy L Hawks and mothered seven children. Those that remain are Bill Jr Hawks, Wharton WV, Curtis D Hawks (Brenda), Soak Creek, WV, Rhonda L Hawks, Danville, WV, Chester A Hawks, Claremont, NC; ten grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. Her siblings who remain are Billie Moore Mansfield, OH, Sandra Roy (Richard) Newberry, OH, and Alvin Clarence Senter (Mary Jane), Fairfax, VA.
Bessie remarried the late Arthur "Hacksaw" Hackney. Bessie lived a simple life, she loved her children and lived life to the full. She worked in the public and was known by most everyone who lived up Pond Fork. She worked at the Spoon for many years as well as Price's service Station. She attended Barrett Church of the Nazarene where she was a member and loved attending Secret Pals. Bessie left her mark on her community. People speak of her kind generous heart and how she was like a mother to so many who walked in her doors with her children.
