BESSIE M. PLOTT, "Betsy," 86, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020. She was born May 20, 1934 in Acme, WV to Cledith and Eileen Morgan. She was a 1952 graduate of Nitro High School, and attended WVS College and Morris Harvey College School of Nursing.
Betsy was married to Robert E. Plott, Sr. over 62 years. She was an administrative assistant at First Presbyterian Church for many years where she was a long time member and avid member of the Church Choir. After moving to Sarasota, FL in 2002, she became a member of Church of the Palms. Betsy's greatest joys in life were spending time with her family and friends, gardening, and volunteering in her Church.
She is survived by her loving husband Robert E. Plott, Sr.; daughter Elizabeth (Beth) Nolan and her husband Rick of Sarasota, FL and grandchildren Zack Nolan, and Morgan Lenz and her husband Kory of Tampa, FL; granddaughter Sydney Conrad of SC; two great-grandchildren Ella and Jayce Nolan of Tampa, FL; and sister Jaci White. Betsy was preceded in death by her sister Wilma Beane, and son Robert E. Plott, Jr.
A memorial service will be announced by the family at a later date.
