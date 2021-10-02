BESSIE RETHA NUTTER FOX, 104, of Ansted, WV, got her angel wings on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 and entered God's kingdom. She lived one-hundred-four years, seven months, and ten days.
She was born on Monday, February 19, 1917 in Ramsey, WV to parents George Hayes Nutter and Nannie Ethel Bennett Nutter. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Harold McKinley Fox (1995), daughter Retha Gaye Massey (2003) and son Harold Max Fox (1976).
She was a dedicated wife and mother of six children.
She was the youngest of eight of children and was preceded in death by brothers, Jessie Orris Nutter, George Shirley Nutter, Hugh Landis Nutter, Dennis Holbert Nutter, Arlie Clinton Nutter. Lovell Nutter and sister Donna Madena Murrey.
Survived by her children Brenda Fishel of Martinsville, IN, Karen Tarantelli of Scott Depot, WV, Dale Fox of Ansted, WV and Edward (Shawn) Fox of Pinch, WV. She had eleven grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 4 great- great grandchildren.
She was the oldest member of Lovers Leap Baptist Church. She enjoyed visits from her family and many friends. She handmade many quilts and loved harvesting and canning vegetables from her garden.
We had the best Mom and she will be missed by all her family, extended family, and many friends.
Celebration of Bessie's life will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Lovers Leap Baptist Church, Ansted, WV with Rev. Dr. Jack Eades officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Victor, WV. Visitation will be from 1 p.m., until time of service at the church.