BETH CARMICHAEL, passed away quietly Sunday, August 16th after a brief stay in Charleston Gardens.
She was born Nina Elizabeth Thomas to Blodwen Edith Thomas and Thomas Isaac Thomas on April 7th, 1934 in Pontypridd, Wales. She met her husband Keith while teaching at a grammar school in Cambridge, UK. In 1968, Keith and Beth married in Staunton, VA and moved to Charleston, WV. Keith and Beth made Charleston their home for 52 years. She proudly became a US citizen in 2008. She was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church and will be buried in a on Friday, August 21st. Beth was a devoted wife and mother. She will be greatly missed by Keith, their children Sharon, Peter, and Eric, their spouses, and seven grandchildren. Tyler Mountain Funeral is assisting the Carmichael family.