BETHALEE BREWER 90, of Red House, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and Grandview Baptist Church. She worked for several years as nurses aid at Charleston General and then went on to own her own nursing home in Nitro. She finished her career as a caregiver in her home.
Born June 20, 1930 in Nitro she was the daughter of the late Dwight Moody Buckland and Bertie Allice Higginbotham Buckland. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Wilmer Woodson Brewer; son, Wilmer "Woody" Brewer; infant daughter, Alice Mae Brewer, great grandson, Grey Forrest Pritchard; brother, Dwight Buckland and sister, Juanita Hill Selbe.
Survivors include her daughter; Diana Jean (Kenneth) Rollins of Red House; sons, Gary Lee (Kathy) Brewer of Grand Rapids MI and Danny Lee (Valerie) Brewer of London OH; brothers, Billy (Judy) Buckland of FL and Luther (Loraine) Buckland of OH; sister, Kathalee Davis of Dunbar; grandchildren,Allen Rollins, Aaron Rollins, Matthew Brewer, Stacy Brewer, Shannon Nelson, Natasha Brewer, Christopher Brewer, Nicholas Brewer and Brittany Pritchard. Bethalee is also survived by twenty three great grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A private funeral service will be held at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor Woody Willard officiating. Private burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
