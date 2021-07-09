Thank you for Reading.

BETHANY COLEMAN, 46, of Tornado, WV passed away on June 16, 2021. Visitation will be held on July 9, 2021 at 5 p.m., at Tornado Apostolic Church, 1100 Gore Addition Rd, Tornado, WV. Celebration of Life will be held on July 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. Casdorph & Curry is in charge of arrangements.

