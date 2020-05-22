Bethany Marie Hamm

BETHANY MARIE HAMM, age 28, of East Bank, died May 18, 2020.

She was born April 2, 1992, in Charleston, and was the daughter of Pamela Kay McCormick of Marmet and the late Wayne Allen Hamm.

Surviving is her mother, Pamela McCormick; daughter, Gracelyn J. Pack of Eskdale; grandparents, Charles McCormick of East Bank and Helen Howard of Goshen, Ind.; brother, Charles Hamm of East Bank; companion, Dennis Richards of East Bank.

Service will be 1 p.m.on Saturday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Rev. Joe McClung officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home, with social distancing honored.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.

