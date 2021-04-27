Thank you for Reading.

BETHEL ALLEN BUTCHER, 80, of Shively, WV, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his wife, two daughters, granddaughter, and special friend, Trudy Baisden. Service will be held on Tuesday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.

