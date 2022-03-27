BETSY JEAN BEARDSLEY, 81, of Fort Lauderdale, FL died peacefully in her home March 17, 2022 after a lengthy illness.
Preceding her in death were her parents, E.Eugene and Florence Beardsley; and a nephew, Blair Maxwell.
She is survived by her devoted sisters, Susan Maxwell (Jeff Knox) and Kay Johnson (Mike). Loving nieces and nephews are Bruce Maxwell (Roxanne), Scott Maxwell (Mary Lynne), Michael Johnson (Stacey), Megan Lazzor (Andrew), Nicholas Johnson (Leslie), and 11 grand nieces and nephews who all knew her as "Auntie Bets." Family also included many loving cousins. Betsy had a circle of life-long friends with whom she was connected until the end of her life's journey. They were an important and cherished part of her life.
Betsy was born in Point Marion, PA (Uniontown) on September 5, 1940. Her childhood and teenage years were filled with beautiful memories of family and friends. She graduated from Point Marion High School, class of 1958.
She continued her education at West Virginia University, graduating in 1962 with a degree in Social Work and Psychology. From 1962-65, she worked in Charleston,WV at the Children's Home Society as a case worker. She then returned to gradate school at WVU in education and sociology. During her 3 years there, she was an assistant dorm director, involved in social justice work through the YWCA, and worked in the summer as a case worker for the board of education.
During a winter vacation in Florida in 1968, she interviewed for a position as a case worker with the Children's Home Society of Florida. Shortly, she reported to her new position and her new residence in Ft. Lauderdale, FL as a case worker in August, 1968. Her career at Children's Home Society spanned 40 years, 1968-2008. Specifically, she worked with adoptions and counseling. In addition, she implemented various programs funded by United Way, was involved in fundraising for grants, prevention programs, homeless programs, food banks, Christmas gift collections and distributions for clients, and crisis intervention. She worked with the board of education, home economics parenting classes, and teen parent advising.
Betsy had a wide array of interests. She was an advocate for water conservation and environmental issues. Always current in politics, both local and global, she was also a strong voice for social justice. She was a lover of nature - birds, flowers, trees, and animals were her passion. Her interests covered a broad area - books, movies, history, art, music, and sports. Not to be missed were her Miami Heat basketball games!
Betsy's legacy will be one of genuine relationships and meaningful connections. She was a true friend to many. Her family and friends will remember her encouraging, supportive, kind, and caring ways. Always asking questions, listening, understanding, and accepting others are Betsy's traits that we will hold in our hearts and share with others.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date with private interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered in Betsy's name to: Trustbridge Hospice, Willow Team, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL, 33407 or the Scholarship Fund, School of Arts & Sciences, West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV, 26505.