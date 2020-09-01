BETTIE LEE (ALLEN) POWERS, of Charleston, widow of Lance N. Powers, passed away peacefully at home of natural causes. She was the oldest daughter of the late Claude Ray and Florence Lee (Wallace) Allen and was born, raised and educated in Fayette County. She remained a lifelong resident of the state, raising her family in Beckley and Charleston, working and retiring for the Diamond Department Store.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 68 years; brother and sister in law, Jennings and Betty Allen.
She was known for her love for hummingbirds and cardinals, embroidery, baking sweets, yeast rolls, pickles and her fried chicken and deep dish pizza for family and friends.
Bettie leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Linda Powers of Charleston, and Jacqueline (Jim) Cox of Edisto Beach, SC; son, Lance (Jeanine) Powers of Charleston; grandson, Shawn(Sara) Cox and great granddaughters, Ava and Abigail Cox all of Mt. Pleasant, SC; granddaughters, Erinn Cox of Tallinn, Estonia and Shelly Powers (Matthew Sharp) of Knoxville, TN; and extended family.
The family wishes to express special thanks for years of care and kindness by both Dr. John Kelley and Dr. Michael Nunley and their staff.
An upcoming family memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Those wishing to honor her life may make donations to YWCA Sojourners, 1426 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston, WV 25301.
Memories may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.