BETTIE LOU MAYS LAMBERT passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Preceding her in death were her husband Damon Keith Lambert; parents Gordon and Mabel White Mays; sisters Carol Lineberger and Mary Paruscio; and son-in-law Kelly Noel.
Surviving are her daughters Keith Ann McCown and Terri Lambert-Noel; sons Mick Lambert and wife Jeanne, Scott Lambert and wife Janet; grandchildren Eric McCown and wife Lori, Nikki Shepherd and husband Brent, Kristen Lambert, Rachel Lambert, Mason Lambert, Liam Lambert and wife Abby, and Kim Gaddy; great-grandchildren Teagan McCown, Carlin Shepherd, Sierrah Jeffrey and husband Josh, and Katie Gaddy; brother Bob Mays; many nieces and nephews.
Bettie said Keith's eyes caught her eyes as she got on the school bus on the first day of school going to Chelyan Junior High. The second day she got on the bus he had saved a seat for her beside of him. They married right after graduating from Dupont High School in 1949. Four kids later and a move from Diamond to Dupont City, she raised kids and worked part time.
Bettie was very creative and crafty! She crocheted many, many snowflakes, Christmas bulbs, Easter eggs, clothespin dolls, doilies, and sewed girls clothes and Barbie doll clothes. She baked a lot, not only cookies for the kids but birthday cakes and wedding cakes. She took classes to paint on canvas and country crafts, Christmas scenes on driftwood and seashells. Bettie excelled at cooking - first at the local schools then full time at Amherst Coal Company in Reed.
After retirement they chased the sun to Myrtle Beach and lived there almost 20 years. In 2013 Bettie moved to South Charleston, but in recent years she lived at Angels Touch Care Home with their wonderful caretakers. A special Thank You to niece Helen Ann Musrock for her loving care.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, January 22 at Farrar Memorial Baptist Church at 1 p.m., followed by Receiving of Friends in the church activities building 1:30 to 3:30. Interment at Witcher Cemetery will be held by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bettie Lambert's memory to Farrar Memorial Church, 5501 Church Drive, Rand WV 25306 or Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W., Charleston WV 25387.