BETTIE M. VANGILDER, 91, of Scott Depot, WV passed away December 17, 2020 at Rolling Meadows Assisted Living.
Bettie was preceded in death by her parents, sister, and husband.
She is survived by son Dale Halterman of Morgantown, WV, Kevin VanGilder of Winchester, VA, and daughter Karen Buchanan (Greg) of Poca, WV, grandchildren Hannah Buchanan and Beau Buchanan both of Poca, WV.
Honoring her wishes Bettie will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Bettie's family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com