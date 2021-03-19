BETTY ANN LUNDY, 92, of Palm Harbor, Florida, entered into eternal life on March 15, 2021 after a long illness.
Betty was born in Van, West Virginia on October 1, 1928. She was a daughter, sister, devoted and loving wife, wonderful mother and grandmother, aunt to several nieces and nephews and friend to many. She was a member of the Freedie Freewill Baptist Church in Van, West Virginia when she was growing up and loved to go back and visit each summer for many years. She attended Central Christian Church in Clearwater, Florida when able.
Betty was married to Elmer William Lundy on July 3, 1945; they were married until December 1976 when Elmer entered into eternal life.
During her life, Betty enjoyed cooking, gardening, loving and caring for her family and retelling many family stories as we gathered together for visits. She worked in various retail jobs and was also the Head Housekeeper for two motels in Clearwater, Florida. She took great pride in her home and loved to travel. An important time for all the family was gathering for the Sitton reunions in Van, West Virginia at the home where they were raised. Later as she became more confined to her home, she delighted in the varieties and numbers of birds that came to her feeder and bird bath. She considered it one of many of God's blessings.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Lois (H. Curtis) Norman; granddaughter, Holly (Jeff) Dickey; and nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer William Lundy; her granddaughter, Tracy Ramsey; her father, Louis Broyles Sitton and mother, Bess Victoria (Lambdin) Sitton; and seven siblings: Lucille (Sitton) Kerby, Hoarce B. Sitton, Lewis (Charlie) Sitton, William Paul Sitton, E. Eugene Sitton, Nadine Sitton, and Charlotte Ruth (Sitton) Gray.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, West Virginia with Steve Burns officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Freedie Freewill Baptist Church, Van WV; your own church or favorite charity.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.