BETTY ANN STOWERS SULLINS, 83 of Barker's Fork died on Friday, August 21, 2020. Services will be held at Crossroads Community Church in Chapmanville, WV at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 23. Entombment will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum at Pecks Mill, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to service from 1 till 2 p.m., Sunday at the CHURCH.