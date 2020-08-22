BETTY ANN STOWERS SULLINS, 83 of Barker's Fork died on Friday, August 21, 2020. Services will be held at Crossroads Community Church in Chapmanville, WV at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 23. Entombment will follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum at Pecks Mill, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to service from 1 till 2 p.m., Sunday at the CHURCH.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.