BETTY ANN VANCE, 85, of Campbells Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at CAMC General Hospital.
She was born in Charleston to the late Uel and Clara Newhouse McClanahan. She was retired from Elder-Beerman and was a member of Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, where she was also a member of the Ladies Circle and helped prepare and serve the bereavement dinners.
Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Orda Ray Vance; and sons, Johnny and Gary Vance.
Betty is survived by her special friends and caregivers, Oran and Mary Thomas, Kelly Priser and her sidekick, Dora Priser, all of Campbells Creek; grandchildren, Dawn (Jonathan) Williams of Illinois, Mandi Napier of Fayetteville, Shawn (Kimberley) Vance of Cross Lanes, Austin Vance of Cedar Grove, Christopher Vance of Huntington and Andrew Rutledge of Charleston; 16 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Long officiating. The burial will follow the service at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, 320 Campbells Creek Drive, Charleston, WV 25306.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC, that proper facial covering be worn and social distancing be observed.
The online guest book for Betty Ann Vance can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, is in charge of the arrangements.