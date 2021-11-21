BETTY BUMGARNER RENSTROM, 96, of Pinch, West Virginia, passed away on November 18, 2021, at home.
She was born January 4, 1925, in Wirt County, a daughter of the late Casper and Grace Bumgarner of Palestine, West Virginia. She was retired from the West Virginia State Auditor's Office after 43 years of service. She was a member of the Elk Hills Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon E. Renstrom, an infant brother, Richard Bumgarner and her brother, John W. Bumgarner of Gandeeville, West Virginia.
Betty is survived by her stepson, Daniel (wife Nancy) Renstrom of McCormick, South Carolina; stepdaughters, Sandra (husband Gerald) Paxton of McCormick, South Carolina, and Deborah (husband, the late Ted) Meloni of Norfolk, Virginia; sister, Mary Ann McCune (husband, the late Roy) of Charleston, West Virginia, and brother, Thomas Bumgarner (wife June) of Scott Depot, West Virginia. Betty is also survived by two step-grandchildren, one step-great grandchild, four nieces and four nephews.
Gordon and Betty enjoyed traveling and visited every state, spending the winter months in Florida. Betty was talented in her quilting, embroidering, craft projects and in her later years she loved playing solitaire and her word search puzzles.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Deborah Meloni for her years of devoted and loving care that allowed Betty to stay in the house she and Gordon built in Pinch, WV.
The body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at Elk Hills Presbyterian Church on December 1, 2021, at 1 p.m.
A family graveside ceremony will be held later at the Pisgah Cemetery at Palestine, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorial contributions may be made to either Elk Hills Presbyterian Church, Charleston, West Virginia, or to Hospice.